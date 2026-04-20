Mahesh Babu shared a nostalgic photo on Instagram in a touching tribute to his late mother, Indira Devi, on her birth anniversary. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also paid homage. Indira Devi passed away on September 28, 2022, at age 70.

In a touching tribute, actor Mahesh Babu remembered his late mother, Indira Devi, on her birth anniversary on Monday, sharing a nostalgic photograph on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a candid throwback picture capturing a warm, personal moment with his mother. The image, presented as a framed photograph, shows the duo sharing a gentle smile. In the caption, he wrote, "Amma..." accompanied by a red heart emoticon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

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Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also paid homage to her mother-in-law. She shared a photograph of Indira Devi on her own social media, captioning it, "Thinking of you with so much love today... always with us." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu, passed away on September 28, 2022, at the age of 70. Since her demise, the family has continued to honour her memory through personal tributes and posts.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently preparing for his upcoming film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)