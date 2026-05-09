Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment has announced a new release date for 'Rao Bahadur', starring Satya Dev. The psychological thriller, directed by Venkatesh Maha, has been postponed and will now hit cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

Rao Bahadur Gets New Release Date

Mahesh Babu's production house GMB Entertainment has announced a new release date for its upcoming film 'Rao Bahadur', starring Satya Dev in the lead role. The psychological thriller, directed by Venkatesh Maha, was earlier scheduled to release on June 5, 2026. The makers have now postponed the film and locked July 3, 2026, as the new release date.

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On Saturday, the makers shared a new poster of the film on social media along with the announcement. The caption on the post read, "A nEW DATE. An UnORgETTABLE CInEMA ExPERIEnCE. #RaoBahadur in cinemas worldwide from 𝟑rd JULY 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. RAO BAHADUR /. Remember - 'Doubt is a Demon'." View this post on Instagram

Teaser and First Look Details

The teaser for Mahesh Babu Productions' much-awaited film 'Rao Bahadur' was unveiled last year. It was shared by SS Rajamouli and gives a glimpse into a dark and mystical world. The film is described as a "psychological drama" with touches of mystical realism, promising a unique cinematic journey.

Earlier, the makers had also unveiled the first-look poster of the film. The poster featured Satya Dev in a royal look, surrounded by peacock feathers and decorative elements. It also showed children hanging onto his outfit and moustache, adding a quirky touch to the visuals.

The movie is directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment are backing the project. Before this, the first look at the film was unveiled. The poster featured Satyadev in the ensemble of a king, surrounded by peacock feathers and ornate details. It also depicts kids hanging onto Satyadev's attire and moustache, offering a humorous touch to the narrative. (ANI)