Anupam Kher expressed gratitude for the successful launch of his play, 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'. He called the experience "magical," crediting the audience's overwhelming response, applause, and standing ovations at Mumbai's NCPA theatre.

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher expressed heartfelt gratitude after the successful launch of his latest theatrical production, 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane', at Mumbai's prestigious NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre. Sharing footage from the curtain call on social media early Sunday, Kher described the experience as "truly magical" and praised the audience for their overwhelming response to the performance.

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"Last night's show of #JaanePehchaaneAnjaane was truly magical. And so was the audience," Kher wrote.

The production, an Anu Malik musical written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, stars Kher alongside acclaimed actress Swaroop Sampat.

According to the actor, the audience's reaction highlighted the enduring emotional power of live theatre. "What happened on stage was special, but the real magic came from your love, warmth, appreciation, thunderous applause, and standing ovations," Kher noted, adding, "Thank you for making the evening so unforgettable. For an actor and theatre person, there is no bigger reward than feeling that connection with the audience."

Anupam Kher Urges Continued Support

Kher also appealed to audiences to continue supporting live stage productions as the play moves forward with additional performances.

"We have another show today... and many more ahead. Please keep sending your friends and family to watch the play," he urged, adding, "And if the performance touched your heart, do share your thoughts and experiences on social media. Your words encourage and inspire us immensely."

In the caption accompanying the post, the actor once again thanked theatre lovers for their support, writing, "LOVE.. APPLAUSE .. STANDING OVATIONS! Last night's show of #JaanePehchaaneAnjaane was truly magical. And so was the audience."

About the Production Team

The play has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire.

Music for the production has been composed by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut.

The songs of the play have been written by Kausar Munir, while singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Anandi have lent their voices to the production.

Early Industry Praise

The play has already received praise from members of the film and theatre industry. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit called Kher a "rockstar," while actor Parvin Dabas described the play as "entertaining and emotional."

(ANI)