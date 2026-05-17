After a steady theatrical run, ‘Patriot’ has now entered its low-performing phase at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, the Malayalam action thriller earned around Rs 9 lakh on Day 16. Although the number is slightly better than Day 15’s Rs 8 lakh, the overall trend suggests that the film is gradually losing momentum in theatres.

The decline became visible over the last few days. The movie collected Rs 47 lakh on both Day 11 and Day 12 before dropping to Rs 30 lakh on Day 13. Collections further dipped to Rs 12 lakh on Day 14, eventually falling below the Rs 10 lakh mark.

So far, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 31.39 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 36.41 crore.