Akshay Kumar Movies: 6 Entertaining Films You Can Binge-Watch on OTT
The teaser for Akshay Kumar's super entertaining film, 'Welcome to the Jungle', just dropped and fans are loving it. While you wait for the movie, we've listed some of Akshay's most fun-filled films that you can stream on various OTT platforms
Akshay Kumar's entertaining films on OTT
Welcome
You can watch Akshay Kumar's romantic comedy 'Welcome' again and again and never get bored. Director Anees Bazmee's film stars Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. You can stream it on the OTT platform Prime Video.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Hera Pheri
Sooryavanshi
Bhagam Bhag
Housefull 5
Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' is a comedy thriller film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie stars Akshay along with Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. You can watch it on Prime Video.
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