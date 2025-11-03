Who Is Palash Muchhal? Meet Smriti Mandhana’s Soon-to-Be Husband
Who is Palash Muchhal?
Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is ready to take a major step off the pitch — she’s tying the knot with Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal this November. The ICC Women’s World Cup winner will reportedly marry her long-time boyfriend on November 20, 2025, in her hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra, according to a report by Anand Bazaar Patrika.
Palash Muchhal is much more than Smriti Mandhana’s soon-to-be husband — he’s a well-known name in India’s music industry. Born in 1995 in a Marwari family from Indore, Palash was surrounded by melodies from an early age. Trained in Indian classical music, he entered Bollywood as a composer while still in his teens, making his debut with Dishkiyaoon (2014). Since then, he has composed for films like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, showcasing his versatility and talent.
Palash's Net Worth
In addition to his film work, Palash has carved out a niche in the independent music space, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. He is also the younger brother of playback singer Palak Muchhal, known for chart-topping songs such as Laapataa, Meri Aashiqui, and Jumme Ki Raat. Together, the Muchhal siblings are regarded as one of India’s most talented musical duos.
Although exact figures vary, Palash’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 24 crore and Rs 41 crore, reflecting his successful career across multiple music ventures. Despite his growing fame, Palash has often described himself as a private person who prefers to stay away from the limelight, once mentioning that he doesn’t feel entirely comfortable posing for photographs.
Smriti and Palash’s love story
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal reportedly began dating in 2019. For several years, they kept their relationship away from public attention, only confirming it in July 2024 when they shared a touching Instagram post celebrating their fifth anniversary. Their relationship, grounded in mutual respect and shared creativity, has been admired by fans for its authenticity and warmth.
Marriage
As the couple prepares to say “I do,” reports suggest that the wedding in Sangli will be an elegant yet intimate celebration. The guest list is expected to include Smriti’s Indian teammates, close friends, and several prominent figures from both the cricket and entertainment worlds.
With music and cricket blending beautifully in their story, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s upcoming wedding promises to be one of the most heartwarming unions of 2025.