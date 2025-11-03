Image Credit : Instagram

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is ready to take a major step off the pitch — she’s tying the knot with Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal this November. The ICC Women’s World Cup winner will reportedly marry her long-time boyfriend on November 20, 2025, in her hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra, according to a report by Anand Bazaar Patrika.

Palash Muchhal is much more than Smriti Mandhana’s soon-to-be husband — he’s a well-known name in India’s music industry. Born in 1995 in a Marwari family from Indore, Palash was surrounded by melodies from an early age. Trained in Indian classical music, he entered Bollywood as a composer while still in his teens, making his debut with Dishkiyaoon (2014). Since then, he has composed for films like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, showcasing his versatility and talent.