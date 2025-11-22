- Home
The first-day box office for Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani’s Mastiii 4 is out, and despite harsh social media criticism calling it vulgar and trash, the film earned surprisingly well.
About the film Mastiii 4
Several films were released in theaters on Friday, one of which is Mastiii 4. Director Milap Zaveri's film was heavily criticized on social media. The audience called it a trashy and worthless movie.
Mastiii 4 film collection
The first-day collection for Mastiii 4 is out. Sacnilk.com reports an opening day collection of 2.18 crores as of 9:30 PM, which may increase.
Mastiii 4's box office magic
Mastiii 4 did wonders at the box office on its first day. It has surpassed all Hollywood films released alongside it in initial collections. Wicked for Good and Sisu: Road to Revenge haven't even managed to collect 15-20 lakhs yet.
Mastiii 4 also left the film 120 Bahadur behind
Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur was also released with Mastiii 4. However, this movie isn't showing much strength either. Farhan's film earned up to 1.46 crores on the first day. This might also increase.
Masti franchise's box office performance
So far, 4 films have been made in the Masti franchise. The fourth film was released on November 21. Masti earned 1.80 crores on its first day. Grand Masti earned 12.50 crores, and Great Grand Masti earned 2.65 crores.
Mastiii 4 film star cast
Mastiii 4 stars Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.
