South superstar Prabhas's horror-comedy 'The Raja Saab' is gearing up for a theatrical release, and fans are curious about the cast’s earnings. Here’s a look at who charged what for the film.
Prabhas
Prabhas will be seen in the lead role in the film 'The Raja Saab'. According to media reports, the makers paid Prabhas 100 crore rupees for this film.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab'. For this movie, the producers have paid Sanjay Dutt a fee of around 5 to 6 crore rupees.
Malavika Mohanan
Malavika Mohanan will be seen in a lead role in 'The Raja Saab'. She charged a fee of up to 2 crore rupees for this film.
Nidhhi Agerwal
Nidhhi Agerwal has received a salary of around 1.2-1.5 crore rupees for the film 'The Raja Saab'.
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher will also be seen in an important role in this film. He received a fee of 1 crore rupees for his work in it.
Brahmanandam
Brahmanandam, who often appears in South Indian films, is charging 80 lakh rupees for the movie 'The Raja Saab'.
Yogi Babu
Comedian Yogi Babu is charging 60 lakh rupees for the film 'The Raja Saab'.
