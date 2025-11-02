Smriti Mandhana made history, surpassing Mithali Raj to register the best-ever ICC Women's World Cup campaign by an Indian batter. She scored 434 runs in the tournament, second only to Laura Wolvaardt, finishing with a valuable 45 in the final.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana made history, overtaking compatriot and former skipper Mithali Raj to register the best-ever ICC Women's World Cup campaign in history by an Indian batter. During the title clash against South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Mandhana scored a valuable 45 in 58 balls, with eight fours. Her runs came at a strike rate of 77.59. She let Shafali Verma let her arms loose at the other end, and they put on a century stand. Mandhana ends the tournament as India's highest run-getter and overall second behind SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt (470 runs), with 434 runs in nine innings at an average of 54.25, with a century and two fifties. Her best score is 109.Before her, Mithali produced India's best-ever World Cup campaign with the bat during the 2017 edition, scoring 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.44 and a strike rate of 70.15, with a century and three fifties and a best score of 109 as well, falling just one short of England's Tammy Beaumont (410).This year in women's ODIs, Smriti has emerged as the top run-getter with a record-breaking 1,362 runs in 23 innings at an average of 61.90, with five centuries and fifties each and a best score of 135.Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. This night, the world will witness the crowning of a new world champion.Teams: India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.