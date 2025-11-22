The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and Deakin University, Australia, signed an MoU at IFFI 2025 to advance innovation in creative tech education. The pact includes collaboration on academic programs, research, and industry work.

IICT and Deakin University Forge Academic Partnership

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deakin University, Australia, during the ongoing Waves Bazaar at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025. The MoU was signed under the Australia-India Creative Collaboration initiative in association with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The MoU reflects the shared vision of IICT and Deakin University to advance innovation, academic excellence, and cross-disciplinary engagement in creative and technology-led education.

Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, IICT, said, "This collaboration strengthens our mission to nurture global talent and push the boundaries of immersive and interactive media education."

Under the agreement, both "institutions will collaborate on academic programs, training, and research in creative and applied technologies, including workshops and masterclasses, while promoting student and faculty mobility and working with industry to ensure real-world impact."

Grandeur at IFFI 2025

Adding to the vibrancy of the event, IICT also hosted a dedicated booth at Waves Bazaar, where delegates were seen engaging in interactive activities and learning more about the institution's innovative programs and initiatives.

IFFI 2025 kick-started on Thursday, with a historic parade, a blend of cultural performances and a cinematic tribute to upcoming and past iconic movies of India. For the first time in its distinguished journey, IFFI 2025 grand opening stepped beyond the walls of tradition into the vibrant heart of Goa, embracing its people, streets and spirit in a celebration like never before.

The opening ceremony of IFFI 2025 was attended by numerous stars, including Anupam Kher, Muzaffar Ali, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and others. (ANI)