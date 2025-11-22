Farah Khan has predicted Gaurav Khanna as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. She believes he is handling attacks gracefully, playing a smart game, and staying calm without using any abusive language, impressing everyone.

Farah Khan is a huge fan of Bigg Boss and often steps in to host episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar. Recently, during a conversation on her podcast with Soha Ali Khan, she was asked whether she had any idea who might win this season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. While Farah initially avoided naming anyone, she eventually revealed her prediction.

Who will be the ',Bigg Boss 19,' winner?

Soha Ali Khan began the conversation by asking Farah who she believed would win Bigg Boss 19. Farah replied, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I am very close to Bigg Boss and often go there to host, so I don’t want to influence anything.” She also recalled how her prediction last year, that Karanvir Mehra would win, turned out to be accurate.

She then added, “I think this time it is becoming Gaurav Khanna’s show. Everyone is attacking him, yet he is handling himself very well. He’s not using any abusive language. He’s playing with dignity, and people can see that. Meanwhile, others are getting quite toxic—and the more toxic it gets, the more entertaining it becomes.”

When and where can you watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

In the recent weeks, strong contestants like Zeeshan, Baseer Ali Khan, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, and Abhishek Bajaj have been eliminated. The contestants still in the race for the trophy include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Kunika Sadanand, Malti Chahar, and Praneet More.

You can watch Bigg Boss 19 daily on JioCinema/Hotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.