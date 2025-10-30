Smriti Mandhana to Wed Music Composer Palash Muchhal This November: Report
Palash Muchhal and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana are set to marry this November in Sangli, Maharashtra. Fans from both music and sports eagerly await the grand celebration of this high-profile union.
Wedding Bells in Sangli
Music composer-director Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana are gearing up for their highly anticipated wedding this November. According to reports, the celebrations will kick off on November 20 in Sangli, Maharashtra, Smriti’s hometown. The union has already created a buzz among fans of both music and cricket.
A Love Story That Blossomed Over Years
The couple reportedly started dating in 2019 but went public with their relationship in July 2024, marking their fifth anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. Since then, fans have closely followed their journey, admiring the balance between their personal and professional lives.
Celebrations in Smriti’s Hometown
Although born in Mumbai, Smriti was raised in Sangli from the age of two. She completed her schooling in Madhavnagar, a city locality. The wedding celebrations are expected to blend personal charm with grandeur, reflecting both Palash’s musical background and Smriti’s cricketing fame. While the families are arranging the festivities, Palash has kept most details under wraps, keeping fans eager for updates.
Palash’s Lighthearted Remarks
Palash Muchhal has shared some playful comments about the wedding, joking that Smriti would soon become the “daughter-in-law of Indore.” His remarks hint at a mix of humor and warmth that the celebrations may carry.
Palak Muchhal on Smriti Mandhana
Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, also expressed her admiration for Smriti in a recent interview. She called their bond unique and said, “Smriti isn’t just family-like to me; she’s a wonderful person, a brilliant artist, and a true friend.” Palak added that Smriti shares her love for music, often requesting songs like Kaun Tujhe.
Fans Eager for the Grand Event
As the date approaches, fans from both the music and cricket worlds are eagerly waiting to witness the wedding of one of India’s top female cricketers with a celebrated music composer. The event promises to be a star-studded and heartfelt celebration.