Who Is Orry? All About the Most Spotted Non-Bollywood Face at Celebrity Parties
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a viral socialite seen with top Bollywood celebrities despite no film background. His luxury lifestyle, mysterious fame, and upcoming reality TV appearance keep him constantly trending online.
Who Is Orry
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is one of India’s most recognisable socialites despite not belonging to any film or Bollywood background. He is often seen at high-profile parties, celebrity weddings, and film events alongside star kids and A-list actors, making him a constant viral presence on social media.
Why Orry is always in the spotlight
Orry became famous largely through Instagram, where his pictures with Bollywood celebrities, international stars, and business elites frequently go viral. His bold fashion sense, expressive poses, and mysterious personality have made him an internet sensation, with fans constantly questioning how he is connected to so many celebrities.
Net worth, lifestyle and income sources
Orry reportedly has an estimated net worth of around ₹10–20 crore, earned mainly through brand collaborations, paid appearances, influencer campaigns, and high-profile event participation. Known for his luxury lifestyle, designer outfits, and elite social circle, he is often spotted at premium destinations and celebrity gatherings, reflecting a life built on visibility, networking, and social media fame.
No Bollywood background, yet always in celebrity circles
Despite being called “Bollywood’s BFF,” Orry does not come from the film industry. Reports suggest he belongs to a wealthy Mumbai-based family and has studied abroad, but his exact profession remains unclear. Over time, his regular appearances at exclusive events have made him a familiar face in celebrity culture rather than traditional entertainment.
Now entering reality TV with Khatron Ke Khiladi
Orry is now set to appear in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, marking his entry into mainstream television entertainment. His participation has surprised many fans, as he transitions from being a viral socialite to an on-screen reality personality.
Why Orry continues to go viral
Orry’s fame is unique because it is built on visibility rather than a traditional career in films or music. He often trends for his appearances, captions, and celebrity friendships. Recent controversies and media attention have only increased curiosity around him, making him one of the most discussed non-industry personalities in India today.
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