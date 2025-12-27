Social media personality Orry has hit back at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after his controversial “fake beauty” remark on Janhvi Kapoor sparked online debate. Calling out the comment, Orry’s sharp response,“She doesn’t even know you”.

There is no doubt the latest controversy has sparked a debate online that will not come down at any corner. The latest is none other than Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, who has found his way into the polemic after a video from YouTuber Dhruv Rathee titled "fake beauty in Bollywood" whipped the debate around-the-buzz. The video, which features beauty enhancements among stars, prominently listed Janhvi Kapoor as a notable celebrity, thus drawing angry voices online.

Orry Slams Dhruv Rathee for Calling Janhvi Kapoor ‘Fake Beauty’

Dhruv Rathee's YouTube video was an instant hit after its release on December 25, racking up millions of views in just a few days. In the video, Rathee discussed the escalating pressures regarding beauty standards in Bollywood and mentioned several well-known actresses, among them Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Kajol. Janhvi Kapoor also attracted special attention because her struck face was used as a thumbnail, thereby making her the focal point of the whole conversation.

Orry was unabashed in responding to the criticism that was thrown towards his close friend. He practically ripped apart Dhruv's comments in a viral comment on Instagram reel, suggesting that Janhvi would never come to actually hear that from anyone. His responses earned a healthy attention, with screenshots of his remarks being shared across platforms. The remarks of Orry gave a personalized and combative dimension to what was fast becoming a very hot debate on celebrity scrutiny.

Crisis on Social Media Divided by Time and Intention

The reel that located Orry's comments made connections between Janhvi's recent comment on an international matter and those immediately preceding Dhruv's video. However, there were some users up in arms against this claim, arguing that well-researched videos take days to produce. While many rallied around Janhvi, some urged viewers to take a more rational and less emotional view on the issue.

While Dhruv Rathee's video had already added more fuel to the discussion around the beauty standards, Orry's forthright defence will keep the controversy trending. Clearly on a divided opinion, it can be safely said that when celebrities, influencers, and strong viewpoints come together, the Internet is bound to keep buzzing.