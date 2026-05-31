Actor Ravi Mohan joins Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Benz' alongside Nivin Pauly and Raghava Lawrence. He also announced he would not act in films until his divorce is finalised, making serious allegations against his wife and in-laws.

Ravi Mohan joins Lokesh Cinematic Universe for 'Benz'

Actor Ravi Mohan is set to join the Lokesh Cinematic Universe for the movie 'Benz'. The movie also stars Nivin Pauly and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the announcement on his X handle to welcome Ravi Mohan to his film. The movie is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music of the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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"Welcome to the universe, Ravi Mohan sir," wrote Lokesh Kanagaraj. Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir 🤗🤗❤️❤️ #Benz @offl_Lawrence @nivinofficial @iamsamyuktha_ @Dir_Lokesh @PassionStudios_ @TheRoute @GSquadOffl @Sudhans2017 @Jagadishbliss @bakkiyaraj_k @SaiAbhyankkar pic.twitter.com/kxF51Vtb9Z — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) May 31, 2026

Actor to stop acting until divorce is finalised

Meanwhile, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan recently grabbed headlines after addressing the speculations around his personal life, announcing that he would not continue acting in films until his divorce is finalised. While addressing a press conference in Chennai's Alwarpet, a visibly emotional Ravi Mohan addressed the media at a private studio.

"I think remaining silent all these years was extremely foolish on my part. Many people want to provoke the calm person I used to be. My films will no longer be released in theatres. Until I get a divorce, none of my films will be released on screen. I am unable to act until I receive my divorce," he said.

Noting that he has worked hard in the film industry for over two decades, Ravi Mohan remarked, "I earned my awards through my own efforts. There were four years when neither my father nor my brother worked. My mistake was staying silent all these years. For 14 years, I remained silent and tolerated everything."

Alleges blackmail, threats from in-laws

Levelling serious claims against his in-laws, the actor said, "If anything happens to Keneeshaa or to me, they (Aarti Ravi's family) will be responsible. They think I should not stay alive. I will deal with everyone and leave with a smile on my face. They are not allowing me to see my children. The annual fee for my two children is Rs 50 lakhs. I paid for it and took care of everything. I tolerated everything all these years."

He went on to allege that Aarti Ravi blackmailed him for getting married by injuring herself. "From day one, many injustices have happened. Aarthi married me only after blackmailing me by cutting her hand. Before one film produced by their family banner would even finish, they would ask me to sign another. I was not supposed to act in outside productions. I was expected to remain there like a serial actor," the actor said.

Ravi Mohan was last seen in the film 'Parasakthi'. It was directed by Sudha Kongara. (ANI)