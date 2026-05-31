Donald Trump Jr has shared a romantic video from his private Bahamas wedding to Bettina Anderson, whom he called his 'best friend.' The ceremony was attended by family, though his father, President Donald Trump, was absent.

Donald Trump Jr has shared a personal look at his wedding celebrations with Bettina Anderson, posting a romantic video from their private Bahamas ceremony and describing the occasion as the night he married his "best friend." The businessman posted the video on Instagram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Created by Kevin Wolf, the clip captures moments from the couple's wedding festivities, including scenes of the newlyweds walking along sandy beaches on a private island and enjoying time together in the ocean.

Accompanying the video, Trump Jr. wrote, "The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever." He continued with a heartfelt message to Anderson, saying, "Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life. Standing beside you, surrounded by our siblings, your mom, Donnie, and Kai, I have never felt more grateful or more certain of anything."

Closing the message, he referred to Anderson as, "My wife. My heart. My forever." The newly shared video offers a glimpse into the couple's private celebration as they begin married life together. https://www.instagram.com/p/DY8QM6pOs_l/

Private Bahamas Ceremony

Trump Jr and Anderson held a quiet wedding ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas last Saturday, two days after legally marrying in Palm Beach, Florida. Around 40 guests attended the celebration, including Trump Jr.'s five children and his siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, along with their spouses, according to Page Six.

Speaking about the couple, Eric Trump told Page Six, "Don and Bettina are wonderful together. I'm so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple. They truly light up around each other and it's been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn't be happier for them on their special day." One notable absence was Trump Jr's father, President Donald Trump. According to Trump Jr, the President was unable to attend due to "circumstances pertaining to Government," a message he shared on TruthSocial a day before the wedding.

Engagement and Wedding Preparations

Wedding planning was handled by Lewis Miller Design, the company known for its work on several Carolina Herrera events and for leading a flower-arranging class during Meghan Markle's baby shower celebrations.

The couple became engaged at Camp David on December 13, 2025, while celebrating Anderson's birthday.

Earlier this year, Anderson hosted an "enchanted garden"-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago in April. The event was attended by Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples. Kai Trump, Trump Jr's 19-year-old daughter with former wife Vanessa Trump, was also present.

Trump Jr and Anderson began dating in December 2024 following the end of his engagement to former fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. (ANI)