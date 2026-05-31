Emily Blunt shared she is 'terrified' of AI and refused to use it for a key scene in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film 'Disclosure Day'. She instead worked with a sound designer to organically create the non-human language her character speaks.

Emily Blunt revealed that she is "terrified" of AI and chose not to rely on it during a pivotal sequence in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film 'Disclosure Day', reported Variety.

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Rejecting AI for an Organic Performance

The Spielberg-directed sci-fi film follows a Kansas City TV meteorologist, played by Blunt, who is suddenly overcome by a mysterious extraterrestrial force while taping a weather segment live on air. The actress told 'Hot Ones' host Sean Evans in the show's latest episode that the key scene features her character speaking in a non-human language. "It's a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she's gradually sort of disintegrating. There's various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I'm a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some really strange sounds," said Blunt as quoted by Variety.

Instead, Blunt opted to record the sound organically with the help of the sound designer of the film. Blunt said, "I said maybe I could come in, and we'll just do a range of weird sounds. And it's what we did. I did sort of the clicking sounds, I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing strange sounds," as quoted by Variety.

Strategically placed mics allowed the sound team to capture everything they needed. "The sound designer went away and created that weird sound," Blunt added.

About 'Disclosure Day'

'Disclosure Day' is set to hit theatres on June 12. The film also stars Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

The logline reads, "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to ... 'Disclosure Day.'"

Spielberg developed the story with screenwriter David Koepp, who previously collaborated with him on the films 'Jurassic Park', 'Jurassic Park: The Lost World,' 'War of the Worlds' and 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'. (ANI)