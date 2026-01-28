Social media star Orry has opened up about his fallout with Sara Ali Khan’s family, linking it to past trauma involving Amrita Singh. With unfollows, online jabs and public remarks, the feud continues to spark buzz online

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken openly about his strained relationship with actor Sara Ali Khan and her family. In a recent interaction, Orry revealed that the fallout stems from personal experiences involving Sara’s mother, Amrita Singh, which he described as emotionally distressing. He indicated that any chance of reconciliation in the future would depend on Amrita Singh offering him an apology.

The influencer explained that he had distanced himself from Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on social media long ago. According to him, maintaining a façade of friendship with Sara would mean overlooking past experiences that he associates with emotional trauma caused by her mother. He chose not to disclose details of the incident but made it clear that it played a key role in his decision to cut ties.

Orry Addressed Resolving Differences

Orry also addressed the possibility of resolving differences, suggesting that while he is not completely closed to forgiveness, the initiative would have to come from Amrita Singh. Until then, he appears firm in maintaining his distance from the family.

The situation gained further attention after Orry made a tongue-in-cheek remark about Sara Ali Khan’s acting career, which quickly circulated online. He later clarified that his comment was meant as light humour, pointing out that Sara’s films are often discussed in meme culture, much like he is frequently teased online for being “jobless.” He implied that he did not believe his joke would have personally offended Sara.

Speculation around their strained relationship intensified when fans noticed that Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan had unfollowed Orry on Instagram. In response to queries from social media users, Orry suggested that the unfollowing had simply happened much later than his own decision to disconnect.

Tensions escalated further when Orry reacted to a comment stating that Amrita Singh was upset, replying in a sarcastic manner that was widely interpreted as dismissive. This response attracted criticism from netizens who viewed his remark as disrespectful toward Sara’s mother.

Adding to the controversy, Orry once posted a reel referencing “three worst names,” which many assumed was directed at Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. The post was later deleted following backlash, but it had already fueled discussions about the influencer’s ongoing feud with the Khan family.

With social media exchanges continuing to spark debate, the rift between Orry and Sara Ali Khan’s family remains a talking point among fans and followers, showing no immediate signs of resolution.