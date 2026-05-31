Nick Jonas, alongside 'Power Ballad' co-star Paul Rudd, opened up about his pre-show routines, noting he relaxes with a cocktail before a concert but not before shooting a scene, highlighting the different emotional vulnerabilities of music and acting.

Nick Jonas has opened up about the contrasting ways he prepares for live performances and movie scenes, revealing that while both require emotional vulnerability, his pre-show routine differs significantly from his approach to acting. Speaking to People magazine alongside his 'Power Ballad' co-star Paul Rudd, the singer-actor reflected on the similarities between performing music and portraying characters on screen. "I mean, it's the same thing at the end of the day. You're putting on a performance, you're opening up the walls of your personal life and experience to everyone else to kind of engage with," Jonas said.

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However, he noted one clear distinction between the two disciplines. "The only difference is, and this is actually not all that interesting, but the only difference is before a show, I'm relaxed. I might have a little cocktail, get the vibe right. For a scene, I'm not doing that," he explained. Jonas' comment prompted a light-hearted response from Rudd, who joked about their experience filming 'Power Ballad' in Ireland. "We never did that," Jonas added regarding pre-scene drinks, before Rudd quipped, "But that's only because it's really hard to find alcohol in Ireland."

About 'Power Ballad'

The upcoming film stars Rudd as Rick, a past-his-prime wedding singer who crosses paths with Jonas' pop star character, Danny. After the two connect during a late-night jam session, Danny turns one of Rick's songs into a hit, reigniting Rick's career while also sparking a conflict over recognition and ownership. The film was shot in Ireland and also features Marcella Plunkett, Havana Rose Liu, Jack Reynor and Peter McDonald, who wrote the screenplay.

Co-Stars on Learning From Each Other

Beyond discussing their characters, both actors spoke warmly about learning from one another during production. Rudd praised Jonas' abilities both as a musician and an actor. "I learned that you could be an incredibly talented musician and still be the coolest, nicest guy. Nick, that is you," Rudd said, adding, "And you have a real way of conveying emotion and showing exactly what your character is thinking without saying anything, which is just the best thing to be able to do when you're acting."

Jonas responded by highlighting Rudd's openness to learning despite his decades of experience in the industry. "I mean, one of the most exciting parts of stepping into this film with you, but specifically just any acting projects I've been fortunate enough to do is you kind of do learn something from everybody," Jonas said, adding, "And [Rudd] mentioned some stories about being on set with Jack Nicholson, other people you've worked with. It's just so cool to see that even at your level and with your experience, that there's still that ability to kind of be a sponge, and I tried to do that with you."

'Power Ballad', which follows the personal and professional fallout of an unexpected musical collaboration, is currently playing in theatres. (ANI)