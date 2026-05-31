Reliance Jio President & CFO Rajneesh Jain launched his book 'Quiet Excellence: 52 Reflections on Work, Faith and What Truly Matters' in New Delhi. The book is a collection of life lessons drawn from everyday moments, work, faith and leadership.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajneesh Jain launched his book 'Quiet Excellence: 52 Reflections on Work, Faith and What Truly Matters' on Sunday at a special event held at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. According to the press release, the event brought together distinguished guests from industry, academia, administration and public life. Published by Om Books International, the book is a collection of 52 thoughtful reflections, experiences and life lessons drawn from everyday moments, work, faith and leadership. The book explores how life and professional success are shaped not only by major decisions, but also by small daily habits, human values and meaningful relationships.

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A Contribution to Collective Consciousness

Speaking on the occasion, Rajneesh Jain said, "Our society and our nation have always been guided by a deep collective consciousness. It is this collective consciousness that helps us maintain balance in life, between ambition and humility, action and reflection, success and meaning. If this book can become even a small part of India's vast collective consciousness, I would consider my effort truly worthwhile," as quoted in the press release.

Distinguished Guests and Contributors

The book also includes a message from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with reflections from several eminent personalities. The launch event was attended by Dr Deepak Vohra, former IFS officer, diplomat and Ambassador, as the Chief Guest. Other guests included Naresh Kumar, former Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi; BK Asha Didi of the Brahma Kumaris; CMA TCA Srinivasa Prasad, President of ICMAI; and Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, among others.

Redefining Leadership with Empathy and Values

Speakers at the event noted that in a fast-changing world, leadership is defined not only by achievements but also by empathy, values, and one's broader contribution to society. Quiet Excellence seeks to bring these ideas to readers through simple language and relatable lived experiences, as per the press release. (ANI)