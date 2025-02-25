YG Entertainment's Stock rise: Impact of BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour and comeback

Blackpink's comeback as a group of girls Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose announced their world tour recently. This got significant changes in the stocks of their agency. Let's have a look at the impact made by the world tour announcement by Blackpink.

The most popular Korean K-pop girl group, Blackpink, announced their comeback with a world tour recently. This world tour is going to be done from June 2025 to January 2026. Girls from Blackpink Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa are some of the most popular K-pop idols worldwide. This news not only left a significant impact and reaction from fans but also affected YG Entertainment's financial performance over time.

Rise in YG Entertainment Stocks:

Following the world tour announcement by Blackpink members for a strong comeback, YG Entertainment's stock rose by an unexpected margin of 12.0%. Only from the announcement of world tour by Blackpink, their profits are estimated to be around 57,553.84 KRW, which is USD 40.23, and the profits can be multiplied by large numbers once the concerts and world tour starts. Blackpink's worldwide fame adds value to YG Entertainment with a significant increase in the company's market value.

BLACKPINK's Role in YG Entertainment's Success:

Blackpink has always been on top when it's about global fanbase or record-breaking achievements with the talents of four girls named Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose. They have renewed their contract with YG Entertainment as a group, 'Blackpink,' but did not renew their individual contracts to explore more countries and expand their talent to a wide range of audiences. They started working on their individual careers and have got a great appreciation for their solo bands. Now, They announced their comeback as a group with world tour to treat their fans with their music.

Blackpink rose recently stated 'There is still business left for Blackpink in music' which made fans go crazy for a strong comeback. Fans are also waiting for the new albums to be released from Blackpink.

