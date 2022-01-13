Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral

Jacqueline Fernandez takes to spirituality, reading books that talk about forgiveness and healing

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is set to clear her surrounding aura, which is currently filled with negativity. The actress has reportedly shifted to spirituality and reading some books about healing after her leaked personal images with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went out on social media.



Yes, we all know Jacqueline Fernandez has been going through a difficult time ever since her name cropped up in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the 200 crore money laundering case.



During the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation, they found out that Sukesh was allegedly in a relationship with the Kick actress and had gifted her many expensive things. And a few days ago, a few intimate images of Jacqueline and Sukesh surfaced on social media, which shocked the actress extensively.



That later, Jacqueline wrote a note requesting people not to circulate her private images pics in this manner. Hence, to clear such negativity, the actress has started reading some spiritual books. A source close to the actress has also conformed to the news.



An insider or person close to Jacqueline said she has always been spiritually inclined. The actress believes in affirmations and journaling and has been doing it for quite some time now. Jacqueline is also into a lot of meditation and breathing exercises.



As we know, she is going through some challenging times; hence to overcome, she is reading a lot of Louise L Hay’s books, which talk about forgiveness and healing. ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be confronted with her aide?