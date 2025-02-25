WWE: R-Truth’s Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

WWE: R-Truth has given pro wrestling fans some of the funniest and most memorable moments. From his 24/7 title reign to "Little Jimmy," here are his top five WWE moments.

WWE: R-Truth is one of the most entertaining wrestling superstars of all time. Whether it’s his hilarious promos, surprise wins, or record-breaking 24/7 Championship reigns, he has created unforgettable moments throughout his career. Let’s look at the top five moments of R-Truth in WWE.

#5 Winning the WWE United States Championship (2010)

In 2010, R-Truth made history by winning his first major WWE title - the United States Championship. Defeating The Miz, he became the first African-American wrestler to hold the US Title under WWE’s banner.

#4 The "Little Jimmy" Era (2011-2012)

R-Truth’s conspiracy-theorist gimmick and his imaginary friend "Little Jimmy" became one of WWE’s funniest storylines. His promos, bizarre rants, and interactions with fans made him a cult favorite during this time.

#3 The Formation of Awesome Truth (2011)

Teaming up with The Miz, R-Truth formed “Awesome Truth,” a duo that caused chaos in WWE. Their most famous moment came when they invaded Hell in a Cell in 2011, attacking John Cena and CM Punk before getting arrested on live TV.

#2 Winning the WWE Tag Team Titles with Kofi Kingston (2012)

In 2012, R-Truth teamed up with Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Tag Team Championships, marking one of the most successful runs of his career. Their chemistry made them one of the most beloved teams of the era.

#1 The 24/7 Championship Record (2019-2022)

R-Truth made history by winning the WWE 24/7 Championship a record 54 times. His hilarious segments, constant title chases, and comedic timing made the belt one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE television.

