WWE: R-Truth’s Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

WWE: R-Truth has given pro wrestling fans some of the funniest and most memorable moments. From his 24/7 title reign to "Little Jimmy," here are his top five WWE moments.

WWE: R-Truths Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

WWE: R-Truth is one of the most entertaining wrestling superstars of all time. Whether it’s his hilarious promos, surprise wins, or record-breaking 24/7 Championship reigns, he has created unforgettable moments throughout his career. Let’s look at the top five moments of R-Truth in WWE.

#5 Winning the WWE United States Championship (2010)

In 2010, R-Truth made history by winning his first major WWE title - the United States Championship. Defeating The Miz, he became the first African-American wrestler to hold the US Title under WWE’s banner.

#4 The "Little Jimmy" Era (2011-2012)

R-Truth’s conspiracy-theorist gimmick and his imaginary friend "Little Jimmy" became one of WWE’s funniest storylines. His promos, bizarre rants, and interactions with fans made him a cult favorite during this time.

Also Read: WWE: Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

#3 The Formation of Awesome Truth (2011)

Teaming up with The Miz, R-Truth formed “Awesome Truth,” a duo that caused chaos in WWE. Their most famous moment came when they invaded Hell in a Cell in 2011, attacking John Cena and CM Punk before getting arrested on live TV.

#2 Winning the WWE Tag Team Titles with Kofi Kingston (2012)

In 2012, R-Truth teamed up with Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Tag Team Championships, marking one of the most successful runs of his career. Their chemistry made them one of the most beloved teams of the era.

#1 The 24/7 Championship Record (2019-2022)

R-Truth made history by winning the WWE 24/7 Championship a record 54 times. His hilarious segments, constant title chases, and comedic timing made the belt one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE television.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother in law Veena Kaushal (VIDEO) RBA

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal (VIDEO)

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during get-set baby promotion SRI

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during 'Get-Set Baby' promotion

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH] ATG

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH]

Recent Stories

NBA: Kyrie Irvings Top 5 Electrifying Moments That Left Fans in Awe

NBA: Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 Electrifying Moments That Left Fans in Awe

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter bids goodbye, temperature to rise post Shiv Ratri? Check HERE

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter bids goodbye, temperature to rise post Shiv Ratri? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon