Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look

Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone turn up the heat for 'Mud Mud Ke' music video. Song's first teaser will be out on February 8.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is teaming up with Netfilx's popular film 365 Days actor Michele Morrone for a music video titled Mud Mud Ke. Both the stars took to their social media pages and shared the first look. This will be Italian actor Michele Morrone's Indian debut.

Both Jacqueline and Michele have collaborated with Anshul Garg's Desi Music Factory, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar are singing the song and choreographed by Shakti Mohan. Sharing the poster, Jacqueline tweeted, "Breaking The Hot News: First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation #MicheleMorrone Welcome to the Indian music scene! It’s gettin’ hot in Here! @r_g_works' latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned."

Talking about the Italian actor, Michele, Jacqueline Fernandez said, it is fantastic to welcome Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical essence is transforming and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. "Kudos to Desi Music Factory for mixing things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration," Jacqueline said.

Also Read: Did Jacqueline Fernandez date Bahrain's prince with net worth of 11 billion dollars? Here's what we know

Michele Morrone is all excited and equally ecstatic. He said, "I'm thankful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach, and it represents the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe."

Also Read: 'Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

On the work front, Jacqueline, who will be next seen in John Abraham starrer Attack and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. She recently finished shooting for Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses with her fans.