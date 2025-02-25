Anupam Kher to QUIT films for politics? Here's what we know

Anupam Kher recently responded to a fan who inquired about his intentions to discontinue his acting career and enter politics full-time.

Anupam Kher to QUIT films for politics? Here's what we know RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, has addressed questions regarding his political ambitions. He answered a fan's question on transitioning to a full-time political career and clarified that he is not willing to trade screenplays for remarks. 

During a recent #AskAnupam session on X, a fan spoke about his political intentions. Kher responded by putting an end to all conjecture and stating unequivocally that he plans to enter politics.

Also Read: Sridevi was poisoned? Unsolved mystery, theories after 7 years!

“Why don’t you get into politics full-time? You’ll be an asset to the Modi government. You could be a part of the Ministry of Culture... I’m sure you’ll do an amazing job here (sic),” the fan asked.

The 69-year-old actor wrote, “Thank you for the suggestion and your appreciation! But I believe to be an asset for the country you don’t have to join politics! You just he have to be a great citizen (sic).”

Another person asked a question regarding how to embrace baldness. “Hello, Anupam Uncle! How to embrace baldness?" Replying to the user, the actor wrote, “You don’t need to embrace baldness. Just shave your head. And you will be an esteemed member of the prestigious club of baldies (sic).”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher had to deal with an unexpected event: his X account was shut. He even published a post when the account was reinstated, questioning Elon Musk's motives since he usually scrupulously follows platform laws.

Also Read: THIS actress was once India's richest politician; Check HERE

On the professional front, he was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. The film is about political upheaval during the 1975-77 Emergency enforced by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ariana Grande praised K Pop band 'dearALICE', Can they beat BTS soon? Fans demands collab MEG

Ariana Grande praised K Pop band 'dearALICE', Can they beat BTS soon? Fans demands collab

YG Entertainment's Stock rise: Impact of BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour and comeback MEG

YG Entertainment's Stock rise: Impact of BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour and comeback

WWE: R-Truths Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

WWE: R-Truth’s Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother in law Veena Kaushal (VIDEO) RBA

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal (VIDEO)

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during get-set baby promotion SRI

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during 'Get-Set Baby' promotion

Recent Stories

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller vkp

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller

Renault launches CNG kits for Kwid Triber and Kiger priced at Rs 79500 gcw

Renault launches CNG kits for Kwid, Triber and Kiger – priced at Rs 79,500!

China flexes Naval muscle near Australia and NZ, secures strategic deal in South Pacific vkp

China flexes Naval muscle near Australia and NZ, secures strategic deal in South Pacific

How to become a government school teacher in India iwh

How to become a government school teacher in India

Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh ranked as top achiever in ease of doing business

Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh ranked as top achiever in ease of doing business

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon