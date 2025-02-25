Anupam Kher to QUIT films for politics? Here's what we know

Anupam Kher recently responded to a fan who inquired about his intentions to discontinue his acting career and enter politics full-time.

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, has addressed questions regarding his political ambitions. He answered a fan's question on transitioning to a full-time political career and clarified that he is not willing to trade screenplays for remarks.

During a recent #AskAnupam session on X, a fan spoke about his political intentions. Kher responded by putting an end to all conjecture and stating unequivocally that he plans to enter politics.

Thank you for the suggestion and your appreciation! But I believe to be an asset for the country you don’t have to join politics! You just he have to be a great citizen. Jai Hind! 😍🙌🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/0W8w7NjHKW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2025

“Why don’t you get into politics full-time? You’ll be an asset to the Modi government. You could be a part of the Ministry of Culture... I’m sure you’ll do an amazing job here (sic),” the fan asked.

The 69-year-old actor wrote, “Thank you for the suggestion and your appreciation! But I believe to be an asset for the country you don’t have to join politics! You just he have to be a great citizen (sic).”

Another person asked a question regarding how to embrace baldness. “Hello, Anupam Uncle! How to embrace baldness?" Replying to the user, the actor wrote, “You don’t need to embrace baldness. Just shave your head. And you will be an esteemed member of the prestigious club of baldies (sic).”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher had to deal with an unexpected event: his X account was shut. He even published a post when the account was reinstated, questioning Elon Musk's motives since he usually scrupulously follows platform laws.

On the professional front, he was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. The film is about political upheaval during the 1975-77 Emergency enforced by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

