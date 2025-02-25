'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Box-office collection Day 4: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer struggles; Read on

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, is struggling at the box office. Despite its unique love-triangle concept, the film has failed to gain traction, with disappointing collections. Tough competition from Chhaava has further impacted its performance

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

The romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, is having a tough time drawing audiences to theaters. Despite its unique take on a love triangle, the film has failed to gain momentum since its release on February 21, 2025. Industry reports indicate that the film has been struggling to perform commercially, with collections remaining significantly low over its opening weekend and beyond

Box Office Numbers Remain Underwhelming

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mere Husband Ki Biwi earned only ₹0.51 crore on its fourth day, bringing its total box office collection to ₹4.82 crore. The film opened at ₹1.5 crore, followed by ₹1.7 crore on Day 2 and ₹1.11 crore on Day 3. The downward trend continued into Monday, with an overall occupancy rate of 8.22% in Hindi screenings. While footfalls slightly improved in the afternoon and evening shows compared to the morning screenings, the numbers remained far from impressive

Competition from Chhaava Intensifies

While Mere Husband Ki Biwi struggles, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has been dominating the box office. The historical drama, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, has been a massive success and is on track to cross the ₹350-crore mark. With its strong audience appeal and powerful performances, Chhaava has made it difficult for other films to gain traction, further affecting the performance of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

A Unique Narrative with Strong Female Leads

Directed by Mudassar, Mere Husband Ki Biwi presents an unconventional love story where two women take center stage. The plot follows Ankur, Prabhleen, and Antara, whose intertwined relationships form the core of the story. Ankur and Prabhleen’s divorce leads to an unexpected romance between him and Antara, only for Prabhleen to return, complicating matters. The film highlights the powerful presence of Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, with Arjun Kapoor embracing a more supportive role, allowing them to shine in the narrative

