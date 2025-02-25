KeySight Technologies Q1 Earnings Expected To Rise, Analysts Expect Cyclical Recovery In 2025: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Analysts at JPMorgan underscored their bullish thesis, saying that they expect a broadening of KeySight’s growth drivers on the back of a cyclical recovery in end-user demand in 2025.

KeySight Technologies Q1 Earnings Expected To Rise, Analysts Expect Cyclical Recovery In 2025: Retail’s Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of KeySight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) edged lower in after-market hours on Monday ahead of its first-quarter earnings. Still, retail investors and analysts are bullish on the company’s prospects.

KeySight is expected to post a rise in its earnings as well as revenue on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during Q1.

Wall Street estimates peg KeySight’s earnings per share (EPS) at $1.69 in Q1, rising from $1.59 a year ago. Its revenue is estimated at $1.28 billion, up from $1.26 billion it posted during the same period last year.

Data shows KeySight has beaten earnings and revenue estimates in the last four quarters.

Earlier in December, analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the KeySight stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral.’ They also upped the price target to $200 from $170, implying an upside of over 15% from Monday’s closing price.

The brokerage underscored its bullish thesis, saying that it expects a broadening of KeySight’s growth drivers in 2025, fueled by a cyclical recovery in end-user demand.

It also said that KeySight’s acquisition of Spirent Communications, a UK-based provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, comes at a crucial time as KeySight gears up to take advantage of a demand recovery.

Analysts also think the Spirent acquisition will help KeySight deliver margin improvements in this fiscal year.

Of the 12 brokerage recommendations, FinChat data shows ‘Buy’ and ‘Outperform’ ratings stand at five each, while there are two ‘Underperform’ ratings.

The average price target is $180.43, marginally above the current price levels of the KeySight sight.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KeySight stock was ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) as investors prepared for the company’s Q1 results.

KEYS retail sentiment.jpg KEYS sentiment and message volume February 24, 2025, as of 11:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

KeySight’s stock has been on an uptrend recently, gaining over 12% in the past six months and nearly 14% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rivian’s Risks ‘Piling Up,’ Says BofA Analyst — But Retail’s Not Shaken By Downgrade

Rivian’s Risks ‘Piling Up,’ Says BofA Analyst — But Retail’s Not Shaken By Downgrade

ONEOK Stock Gains After The Bell Following Q4 Profit Rise: Retail Mood Brightens

ONEOK Stock Gains After The Bell Following Q4 Profit Rise: Retail Mood Brightens

Civitas Resources Stock Falls Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Miss, Retail Shrugs It Off

Civitas Resources Stock Falls Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Miss, Retail Shrugs It Off

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Tesla Analyst Sees Refreshed Model Y As 'Much-Needed' Growth Catalyst, But Retail Stays Bearish Amid Stock Slide

Tesla Analyst Sees Refreshed Model Y As 'Much-Needed' Growth Catalyst, But Retail Stays Bearish Amid Stock Slide

Recent Stories

Rivian’s Risks ‘Piling Up,’ Says BofA Analyst — But Retail’s Not Shaken By Downgrade

Rivian’s Risks ‘Piling Up,’ Says BofA Analyst — But Retail’s Not Shaken By Downgrade

ONEOK Stock Gains After The Bell Following Q4 Profit Rise: Retail Mood Brightens

ONEOK Stock Gains After The Bell Following Q4 Profit Rise: Retail Mood Brightens

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report anr

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

Best smartwatches under Rs 10000 in 2025 our top picks and its features gcw

Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in 2025 – Our top picks and its features

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more iwh

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon