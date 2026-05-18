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Darshan Anniversary: Wife Vijayalakshmi's Special Request To Meet Him In Jail! Read Details
Actor Darshan is currently in jail for the Renukaswamy case and hasn't received bail. Now, his wife Vijayalakshmi has made a special request to prison authorities. She wants permission to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary with him on May 19.
No bail for the actor
23 years of marriage
Darshan and Vijayalakshmi got married on May 19, 2003. The couple was really looking forward to celebrating their anniversary together. However, since Darshan's bail was denied, their hopes were completely shattered.
Application for a chance to meet
A special request
Reports say Vijayalakshmi has made a special appeal to Alok Kumar, asking for permission to celebrate their wedding anniversary. However, a final decision on this matter has not been taken yet.
The couple's request
A morale boost for Darshan
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