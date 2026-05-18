Actors and real-life couple Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma are reuniting on stage for director Akarsh Khurana's play 'External Affairs'. For the first time, they will play a romantic couple, calling the project a 'full circle' moment.

Actors Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma are sharing stage space as a romantic pair for the first time in director Akarsh Khurana's play 'External Affairs'. The play marks a special reunion for the couple, who first met years ago in a rehearsal room under Khurana's direction before eventually becoming life partners.

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Shweta on the magic of theatre

Shweta, known for her character of Golu Gupta in 'Mirzapur', spoke about the significance the stage holds in her life and artistic journey. "Theatre is where I learnt how to listen, how to respond, how to just be. There's no filter, no second take just you and the moment. Theatre isn't just where my journey began; it's where my imagination first learned how to fly," she said in a statement.

The actress also spoke about the unique experience theatre offers in an age dominated by distractions and constant digital engagement. "Today, we're all so distracted, always looking at our phones or thinking about what's next. But in a theatre, something shifts. You're fully present. You're listening, feeling, reacting together. It's rare, and it's beautiful," she shared.

A 'full circle' moment

Calling the project deeply personal, Shweta said returning to the stage with Chaitnya feels like coming full circle."Chaitnya and I are coming back to where we first met, with Akarsh, and for the first time, we're playing a romantic couple. Its exciting and beautiful personal partners now are professional partners as well, " she added. (ANI)