The role of Ginny Weasley in the new 'Harry Potter' series will be recast after actor Gracie Coachrane exited after Season 1. Both Coachrane's family and HBO released statements supporting the 'challenging decision' to step away from the role.

The new 'Harry Potter' is set to cast a new actor for the character Ginny Weasley after child actor Gracie Coachrane exited the role, reported Variety.

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Statements on Actress's Departure

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO 'Harry Potter' series after Season 1," Cochrane and her family said in a joint statement as quoted by Variety. "Her time as part of the 'Harry Potter' world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds," added Cochrane and her family in the statement, as quoted by Variety.

A rep for HBO said, "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best," as quoted by Variety.

Ginny's Role and Series Production

Ginny Weasley is only a minor presence in the first book, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', when she appears by her mother's side at King's Cross station to wave off her older siblings as they board the train to their school of witchcraft and wizardry and then welcomes them when they return. However, the character has a key role in Season 2, which is based on the second book in J.K. Rowling's series, 'The Chamber of Secrets,' when Ginny, the younger sister of Harry's best friend Ron, is tricked into opening a secret room in Hogwarts castle and releasing a murderous giant serpent, reported Variety.

The first season has now wrapped and will be released this Christmas, while the second season is currently in pre-production at Leavesden Studios outside London. (ANI)