Mimoh Chakraborty fuelled speculation by sharing a picture of his father, Mithun Chakraborty, with Rajinikanth from the 'Jailer 2' sets. While Mithun's role is unconfirmed, the film's shooting has wrapped and it is now in post-production.

Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth Spotted on Jailer 2 Sets

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Jailer 2, featuring none other than his father, Mithun Chakraborty, alongside superstar Rajinikanth. The candid frame, bringing together two cinematic legends, has instantly grabbed fans' attention and sparked fresh speculation about Mithun Chakraborty's role in the much-awaited sequel. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYeLd3mkVCQ/

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Appearing quite delighted, Mimoh wrote, "That Surreal Moment when you stand in between 2 Living Legends! Wow! On the sets of Jailer 2."

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film's cast and storyline, the viral picture has fueled anticipation around what could be a major addition to the high-octane franchise.

Jailer 2 Shooting Wraps Up

Earlier in April, Rajinikanth wrapped the shooting of 'Jailer 2', bringing a much-awaited update to fans. Sun Pictures took to X to share pictures that appear to be from the film set. The images show the team celebrating the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew. Along with the pictures, the makers added a caption that read, "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! It's a wrap for #Jailer2." https://www.instagram.com/p/DXYjpzZEcJU/

Prior to that, Rajinikanth had also confirmed that the shooting of 'Jailer 2' was complete and that the film had entered its final stage of post-production. The superstar added that the production team will soon officially announce the release date, further heightening expectations among fans. Speaking to the media at Chennai airport, Rajinikanth said, "The shooting of the upcoming film 'Jailer 2' has been completed and is currently in its final stages. The production team will soon officially announce the release date."

The sequel follows the success of the original 'Jailer', which performed strongly at the box office.

On the work front, Mimoh Chakraborty is set for the release of his upcoming horror film 'Haunted 3D'. The film will hit theatres on June 12, 2026.