Following RCB's five-wicket win over LSG, a heartwarming moment went viral where bowler Naman Tiwari tried to touch Virat Kohli's feet, prompting a priceless and polite refusal from the star batter. Despite scoring a crucial 49, Kohli later revealed he wasn't 100% fit due to a sore knee from a previous match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli had a priceless reaction after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player tried to touch his feet following the IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15.

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The RCB, the defending champions, secured their third successive home win and the fourth overall in the ongoing season with a five-wicket win over the LSG. With a 147-run target, the hosts chased it down with 29 balls to spare or in 15.1 overs. Virat Kohli led the run chase with a knock of 49 off 34 balls, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) provided crucial support as RCB comfortably overhauled the target before the death overs.

For LSG, Prince Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 3/32 at an economy rate of 10.70 in his 4 overs. Avesh Khan picked up two wickets while conceding 23 runs at an economy rate of 5.2 in his spell of 4 overs. However, their effort wasn’t enough as RCB comfortably chased down the target.

Also Read: IPL: Kohli hails RCB's professional approach in commanding win vs LSG

LSG Player Touches Kohli’s Feet

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru move to the top of the points table with their fourth win of the season following a victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, a heartwarming moment unfolded when LSG bowler Naman Tiwari tried to touch the feet of Virat Kohli, who himself declined politely.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli can be seen having a conversation with Mukul Choudhary and Naman Tiwari when the latter suddenly bends down to touch his feet, prompting Kohli to quickly stop him and respond with laughter, appearing slightly embarrassed while gesturing for him not to do so

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Virat Kohli was the top scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, but he missed his third fifty of the season by just one run. For the first time in his IPL career, Kohli was dismissed for 49, falling just one run short of a half-century, adding a rare statistical footnote to an otherwise composed knock.

However, the former RCB captain’s innings laid the foundation for the chase, ensuring his side stayed in control before finishing the job comfortably.

Kohli Not 100% Fit

Following the RCB’s victory over the LSG, Virat Kohli revealed that he wasn’t 100% fit due to a sore knee in the last match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, adding that he was happy to contribute despite the discomfort and focus on helping the team maintain momentum.

“Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well. The pitch slowed down considerably, and I just wanted to keep going in the same manner. But yeah, in the end, I should have probably finished that one off as well,” he added.

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Virat Kohli is currently the Orange Cap Holder for the most runs in the IPL 2026 so far. In five matches, Kohli has aggregated 228 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 158.33.

Also Read: IPL 2026: CSK Lodges Complaint Against RCB Over ‘Dosa-Idli’ Song at M Chinnaswamy Stadium