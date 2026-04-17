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Kalank Movie 7th Anniversary: Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol REJECTED Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Film
It's been 7 years since producer Karan Johar's film Kalank released. It was a multi-starrer film with Bollywood's biggest names, but it still turned out to be a massive flop at the box office. Here's why Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol rejected the film
The mega-disaster film Kalank
Kalank was based on a 15-year-old idea
Apparently, producer Karan Johar got the idea for 'Kalank' 15 years before the film was actually released. He couldn't make the film back then for some reason, but he held on to the idea and finally produced it in 2019. Abhishek Varman took on the director's role for the project.
Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol rejected Kalank
The star cast of film Kalank
The budget of film Kalank
The film 'Kalank' was made on a budget of about ₹137 crore. However, the audience rejected it right after its release. The movie earned a net of ₹95 crore in India and ₹146.31 crore worldwide. Some reports also claim that the film was first titled 'Shiddat' before being changed to 'Kalank'.
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