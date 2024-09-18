Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Kenishaa Francis? Shocking details about Jayam Ravi's divorce

    This article delves into the identity and background of singer Kenishaa Francis, who is at the center of actor Jayam Ravi's divorce controversy.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Tamil cinema's leading actor Jayam Ravi married his girlfriend Aarthi, daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009. As Aarthi came from an affluent family, Jayam Ravi's parents initially hesitated to agree to the marriage. According to Nakkiran news website, Jayam Ravi threatened his parents with a knife, saying he would only live with Aarthi. Later, when Jayam Ravi was losing weight for his film, his father Mohan and mother agreed to the marriage, thinking that he was losing weight for Aarthi. They held a grand wedding ceremony for the couple, attended by many celebrities including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. After marriage, Jayam Ravi moved on to the next stage of his life and acted in many successful films.

    article_image2

    Jayam Ravi Aarthi Marriage Photos

    Similarly, films like Adangamaru, Tik Tik Tik, and Siren, produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar with her son-in-law Jayam Ravi, became successful for him. It is said that Sujatha Vijayakumar's support has always been with Jayam Ravi, even though there have been many problems between Jayam Ravi and Aarthi since their marriage. The reason is that her daughter gets angry and loses her temper easily, but Jayam Ravi is not like that. He is very patient and calm, Sujatha said recently. Moreover, what happened between Jayam Ravi and Aarthi, who were a very happy couple until two months ago? Many doubts arose among fans after Jayam Ravi released his divorce statement, such as what was the reason for their marriage to end in divorce.

    article_image3

    Jayam Ravi and Aarti

    In his divorce statement, Jayam Ravi stated that he was taking this decision for the well-being of his family. After this statement was released, many people blamed Aarthi and spread various false information. Aarthi released her statement to put an end to this. In it, she clearly stated that Jayam Ravi's decision was not taken for the well-being of the family, but was a unilateral decision. At the same time, Aarthi said that she is facing attacks in public that accuse her and tarnish her character, and that as a mother, the well-being and future of her children are always her top priority. She cannot allow these baseless allegations to hurt her children. Aarthi also expressed her love for Jayam Ravi in this statement.

    article_image4

    Kenishaa

    Even though Aarthi is angry with Jayam Ravi, she is adamant that she wants her husband. Who is this singer Kenishaa Francis who has entered Aarthi's life? How did she and Jayam Ravi get in touch? Let's see the information about it. Jayam Ravi used to go to Goa with his college friends on days when he didn't have a shoot. It was during one such trip that he met Kenishaa Francis. Originally from Bangalore, she started out singing in pubs in Goa. She has since sung and acted in several independent songs. She has sung in an album produced by actor Jeeva in Tamil. While it is being said that she is already married, no information about her husband has been released.

    article_image5

    Kenishaa And Jayam Ravi

    Jayam Ravi, who became a fan of Kenishaa Francis' voice, also became friends with her. This friendship is what widened the gap between Aarthi and Jayam Ravi and diverted Jayam Ravi. This is the reason why there has been a problem between Jayam Ravi and Aarthi for the past few months. Especially, Jayam Ravi, who celebrates every wedding anniversary with Aarthi, told her that he had a shoot this year and went to Goa without celebrating their anniversary. When Aarthi came to know about this, she immediately went to Goa and checked the hotel where Jayam Ravi always stays, but he was not there.

    article_image6

    Kenishaa And Jayam Ravi

    Similarly, on June 24, Goa police fined Jayam Ravi's luxury car, which was bought in his name, for having illegal high-density black glass stickers on it in Calangute, Goa, to prevent people from seeing inside. Later, on July 14, Kenishaa Francis was fined for speeding in Jayam Ravi's car. Copies of these have now been released, confirming this information. Aarthi was disturbed by the relationship between Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa Francis, so she expressed her opposition by removing some photos taken with Jayam Ravi from social media.

    article_image7

    Jayam Ravi Family

    At the same time, even though Aarthi tried to talk to Jayam Ravi about the problem between them, he avoided seeing her. It is said that the reason for this is Kenishaa Francis. Jayam Ravi's sons were eagerly waiting for their father, who had gone for shooting, to come back for his birthday. But before that, his divorce statement was released, creating an earthquake. It is now being said that Jayam Ravi's father and brother are trying to reunite him with Aarthi. But it is said that Jayam Ravi is under the control of Kenishaa Francis and is refusing to even meet and talk to his family, and he is not even answering their calls. Kenishaa Francis is said to be a spiritual healer apart from being a singer. Fans are hoping that Jayam Ravi will reunite with Aarthi after getting rid of Kenishaa.

