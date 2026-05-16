Kenishaa Francis is a Bengaluru-based singer, performer, and wellness coach who recently came into the spotlight due to her reported connection with Tamil actor Ravi Mohan during his ongoing divorce controversy.

Singer, Performer and Wellness Coach

Kenishaa is known in independent music circles for her stage performances and singing appearances across different events and shows. Apart from music, she is also associated with wellness and emotional healing content. Through social media, she built a following by sharing motivational thoughts, lifestyle content, and discussions around emotional well-being.