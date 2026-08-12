Suriya was at a pre-release event promoting his film Vishwanath & Sons. The actor was surrounded by loads of love from his fans, along with some questions on love, relationships, and marriage. Here's what the actor said. Keep scrolling!

Suriya and Jyothika are one of the most loved and celebrated couples who make millions of hearts beat with their stunning chemistry, undying love for each other, and cute PDA moments. The duo is all set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this September, and they have spent years of beautiful marriage and curated a life they love.

Suriya's Advice on Love, Marriages!

At the pre-release event of Vishwanath & Sons, in Hyderabad, the actor answered several a few questions about love, marriage, and relationships. The actor shared valuable advice on love specifically for men. A fan asked Suriya, “If there’s to be peace at home, what’s the first rule a husband must follow?” He laughed and put a finger on his mouth to indicate silence. He then said, “Stay silent. Only listen. Don’t talk.”

Talking about the secret to successful marriage, he added, “I’ve told this before. Equal to love, we have to give mutual respect to each other. I think that’s really important. And it should be everlasting, but a lifelong relationship, not just once.”

Scroll to load tweet…

At another promotional event earlier this month, Suriya spoke about love and said, “I think love should be everlasting. It shouldn’t end once you tie the knot. You should keep loving every day, even if you've been together for 20 years. You should keep loving and continue to respect your partner.” About

Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, and Yalamanchili Gopala Krishna. The film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles along with Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon among others. The film will be released in theatres in Tamil and Telugu on August 14.