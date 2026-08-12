Actress Jenna Ortega recalled going to extreme lengths as a child actor, including going an entire day without eating or drinking, because she wanted to impress people and not be a burden on film sets. She admitted this was a mistake.

Actress Jenna Ortega has recalled going to extreme lengths to avoid being a burden on film and television sets when she was a child actor, saying she would sometimes go an entire day without eating or drinking because she wanted to impress people around her, according to People.

Speaking in an interview, the 'Wednesday' star, was asked about a rookie mistake she made on her first set as a child actor. Ortega said she could not recall making many mistakes because she was extremely grateful and excited to be working.

"I really had it going for me as a child 'cause I can't think of one mistake I made," Ortega said. "Is that a terrible thing to say? I feel like I make mistakes now all the time, but as a child, I was so grateful and so excited to be there that my game face was on."

She added, "I wasn't asking for a sip of water. I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever, because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody," as quoted by People. "Maybe that was my mistake, was not actually looking after myself," Ortega admitted.

Early Career and Influences

Ortega began her acting career at a young age, starring in the sitcom 'Rob' when she was nine years old in 2012. She later appeared in films including 'Insidious: Chapter 2' and 'Iron Man 3' in 2013. Her first major recurring television role came in 'Jane the Virgin', where she played the younger version of Gina Rodriguez's titular character from 2014 to 2019. She also starred as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel sitcom 'Stuck in the Middle' from 2016 to 2018, according to People.

During the Esquire interview, Ortega was also asked whether she wanted to set the record straight about stereotypes surrounding child actors. "Is it wrong to say that a lot of them are true? And do with that what you will," she said.

Ortega said she was only seven when she realised that she wanted to become an actor. She recalled that her parents initially laughed when she told them about her ambition, but their reaction became a motivation for her. "My parents laughed at me when I told them that I wanted to do it, and then that kind of was the root of everything. The motivation. And I never really stopped, because I'm very stubborn. And then I never questioned it," she said.

The actress also spoke about one of her earliest creative influences, fellow former child actor Dakota Fanning. "As a young girl, to see a young girl with so much, it felt like wisdom, like she had lived and walked this planet many times before ... she kind of taught me what an actor even was when I was a kid," Ortega said.

Considering Quitting Acting

Ortega has previously revealed that she considered leaving acting during her teenage years. After finishing a children's show, she was unsure about what would come next and faced the challenge of proving herself to new casting directors.

"When I was a teenager, I'd gotten off a children's show, and I didn't know what I was going to do," she said on Kid Cudi's 'Big Bro' podcast in April. "I had to prove myself and meet all these new casting directors who didn't know who I was," she added.

Ortega said she was starting high school at the time and had discussed with her team whether it was the right moment to quit acting. "It just felt like a good time to call it quits if I was going to. I was starting high school, and, 'It was a good run' sort of thing. We had talked about it for a few months with my team," she recalled.

Her decision changed after she landed the role of Ellie Alves in Netflix's psychological thriller 'You', alongside Penn Badgley. Ortega played the teenager in the show's second season, which aired in 2019, marking a move into more mature roles. "And then, I think I booked that show You, and then I went on that set, and I loved it and had the best time. I thought, 'Yeah, there's no way I could let this go,'" she said.

Recent Success and Future Projects

Ortega was later cast as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's 'Wednesday' in 2021. The series was renewed for a third season in July 2025, even before its second season premiered, according to People.

She is next set to star as an artificial best friend in Taika Waititi's 'Klara and the Sun', an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's bestselling 2021 novel. (ANI)