JioMart Quick has announced its 'Grand Independence Sale' from August 12 to 16. Customers can get up to 80% off on groceries, electronics, fashion, and more, with products delivered in minutes. Additional bank discounts are also available.

JioMart Quick, JioMart's quick commerce offering, has announced its five-day 'Grand Independence Sale', offering discounts to customers of up to 80 per cent across a wide range of products and leading brands.

Grand Sale Details and Offers

The grand sale, running from August 12 to August 16, combines attractive festive savings with the convenience of quick delivery. During the period, customers can shop across categories including groceries, daily essentials, electronics, fashion and festive must-haves, with products delivered to their doorstep in minutes through JioMart Quick.

Exclusive Deals and Additional Savings

Adding to the festive celebrations, JioMart Quick is also offering exclusive Independence Day deals along with additional bank discounts on select payment options, enabling customers to unlock further savings during the sale.

With a combination of deep discounts, quick delivery and additional payment offers, the Grand Independence Sale reinforces JioMart Quick's proposition of bringing greater convenience and value to customers for both everyday and occasion-led shopping.

The JioMart Quick Grand Independence Sale is live from August 12 to August 16, 2026, on the JioMart app and website. (ANI)