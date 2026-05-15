Singer Kenishaa Francis has finally responded to the allegations about her relationship with actor Ravi Mohan. She clarified that she has not broken up anyone's family and was only helping a mentally distressed Ravi as a therapist.

Singer Kenishaa Francis has finally hit back at the rumours linking her with actor Ravi Mohan. "Many people have been asking me why I'm not responding. I can't stay silent after hearing all this," Kenishaa said, addressing the 'home-wrecker' labels thrown at her. She also opened up about the hardships she has faced since childhood. However, this response video is no longer available on Kenishaa's account.

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Here's what Kenishaa said:

"Everyone is asking why I'm staying quiet. So finally, I'm speaking about myself. This might be my last response. I am the only daughter of my parents, and they are no longer in this world. At the age of four, I was sexually abused by my own relative. I got married at 18, but it was a relationship that lasted only four months. He had affairs with other women. Soon, the relationship turned toxic. Due to the mental and physical stress, I had a miscarriage. All this happened when I was between 19 and 20 years old."

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"My mother passed away first. Four years later, my father also left. After that, I lived alone for about ten years. There are many people who dig up my past to mock me. Yes, I started my career by singing in bars for Rs 500 a night. Today, I earn much more than that. Right now, everyone is targeting me. Some people even sent detectives to Bengaluru to find out about my personal life. They even spread rumours that I put my father in an old age home. They are inhuman."

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“Everyone is calling me a home-wrecker. Do you really think a woman who lost her own baby during pregnancy would separate someone from their family and children? Ravi Mohan came to me for help when he was in a mentally broken state. As a therapist, I did everything I could for him. I told him he should resolve the issues with his family. But he was already mentally distant from his family even before that. We became friends during this time, and we continue to be friends today. I have not broken anyone's family. I have no need for that either. People are the ones who are misunderstanding this relationship.”