Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace is not just a royal family home. Its grand architecture and sprawling grounds have also attracted filmmakers. From Veer Zaara to Animal, discover 9 films and shows shot here

Veer Zaara (2004)

Yash Chopra's romantic drama Veer Zaara turned Pataudi Palace into the fictional family home of Zaara Hayat Khan, played by Preity Zinta. Several portions of the film were shot at the property, with its majestic architecture and lush gardens adding to the movie's larger-than-life visual appeal. The palace can be seen prominently in sequences featuring Zaara, including the popular song Main Yahaan Hoon.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey: The Rising also used Pataudi Palace as one of its filming locations. The property's grand period architecture worked particularly well for the historical drama, which is set during the 19th century. Its sprawling design helped create the scale and atmosphere required for the film.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti also has a connection with Pataudi Palace. However, the property was used only for a limited portion of the film rather than serving as a major recurring location. One of the sequences filmed at the palace features Anupam Kher in a conversation with Siddharth's character.

Gandhi, My Father (2007)

Akshaye Khanna's Gandhi, My Father is another movie that featured Pataudi Palace. The 2007 biographical drama focuses on the complicated relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his eldest son, Harilal Gandhi. The palace was among the locations used to create the film's period setting and visual atmosphere.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

The Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Mere Brother Ki Dulhan also has scenes filmed around Pataudi, including at the palace. The property's colonial-style architecture, expansive lawns and regal surroundings provided a striking backdrop for the romantic comedy.

Tandav (2021)

Saif Ali Khan's political drama series Tandav also used Pataudi Palace as a filming location. The palace's imposing interiors and regal surroundings suited the show's world of political power, privilege and intrigue, making the property an interesting part of its visual setting.

Animal (2023)

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's Animal brought Pataudi Palace back into the spotlight. In the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, the property doubles as the lavish home of the Singh family. Its distinctive façade, interiors and sprawling grounds are visible across several portions of the movie.

Pataudi Palace's Long Association With Cinema

Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, has become a sought-after location for filmmakers because of its distinctive old-world character. The property combines grand architecture, expansive grounds and a royal aesthetic that can work for everything from period dramas and romances to contemporary stories involving wealthy families.

Even Saif Ali Khan Is A Little Nervous About Film Shoots

Despite the palace being used for several productions, Saif Ali Khan has reportedly admitted that he remains somewhat nervous about allowing film crews to shoot there. In an earlier conversation with Mid-Day, the actor explained that the property remains unused for much of the year, which is why he does not mind occasionally giving it out for shoots. However, he also acknowledged that the idea still makes him a little uneasy.