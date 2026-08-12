3 4 Image Credit : our own

Meena Kumari as the queen of the small screen

Meena Kumari's impact on television was massive. She dedicated almost half of her long acting career to serials, mostly with the famous AVM Productions. She acted as the heroine and in key roles in about 5-6 mega serials for AVM. She also worked with the legendary director K. Balachander's 'Kavithalaya Productions'. In Telugu, she was brilliant in the dubbed serial 'Idhi Katha Kadu' as Radhika's daughter. Later, in the ETV serial 'Anubhandham', she first played a loving sister to Achyuth and then turned into a villain, impressing everyone. She even won the prestigious Nandi Award for her role in this serial and later a Best Mother award for another role.