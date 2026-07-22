Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she made her feature film debut as Jia, the deaf orphan who forms a unique bond with Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong. The heartfelt performance earned widespread praise for its authenticity and emotional depth. She later reprised the role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), further cementing her place in the popular MonsterVerse franchise. She also received a Saturn Award nomination for her performance.