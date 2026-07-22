Who Was Kaylee Hottle? All About the Godzilla vs. Kong Actress Who Died at 18
Kaylee Hottle, the young actress who touched millions as Jia in the Godzilla franchise, has died at the age of 18. Here's everything to know about her life, career and lasting impact on Hollywood.
The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Kaylee Hottle, the young actress who won hearts with her role as Jia in the MonsterVerse films. Hottle died at the age of 18 following a car accident in Maryland, leaving fans and fellow actors shocked by the tragic news. Her death was confirmed by her father and has prompted tributes from across Hollywood and the Deaf community.
Kaylee Hottle was born into a multi-generational Deaf family and grew up using American Sign Language (ASL) as her primary language. She attended the Texas School for the Deaf, where she balanced academics, athletics and her growing acting career. Even before entering films, she appeared in campaigns promoting accessibility and awareness for the Deaf community.
Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she made her feature film debut as Jia, the deaf orphan who forms a unique bond with Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong. The heartfelt performance earned widespread praise for its authenticity and emotional depth. She later reprised the role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), further cementing her place in the popular MonsterVerse franchise. She also received a Saturn Award nomination for her performance.
Beyond acting, Hottle became a powerful advocate for greater Deaf representation in Hollywood. Her work inspired many young Deaf performers, while co-stars including Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgård learned ASL to communicate with her on set.
Following news of her passing, tributes poured in from colleagues, fans and organisations celebrating her talent, kindness and lasting impact. Though her career was just beginning, Kaylee Hottle leaves behind a legacy that extended far beyond the screen, inspiring conversations about inclusion, accessibility and authentic representation in the entertainment industry.
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