'Godzilla vs Kong' actress Kaylee Hottle died in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18. Her father, Joshua Hottle, and the Texas School for the Deaf, where she was a senior, confirmed the tragic news. Hottle was known for her role as Jia.

'Godzilla vs Kong' actress Kaylee Hottle lost her life in a car accident on Tuesday. She was 18.

The news of her demise was announced by her father, Joshua Hottle, via a Facebook livestream using American Sign Language. He also confirmed her death to TMZ, saying that she died in a car accident in Maryland and he was flying from Texas to claim her body, as per Variety.

School Confirms Tragic Passing

Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed the news in a statement on social media. Hottle and her father are both deaf and come from a multi-generational deaf family.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," Texas School for the Deaf's post read. "Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee's family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident."

Remembered for Her Role as Jia

Hottle is best known for playing Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a close bond with Kong and is taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), in 2021's 'Godzilla vs Kong' and 2024's 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.' For the latter, Hottle was nominated for the Saturn Award for best performance by a younger actor. (ANI)