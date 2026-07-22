FTII students have criticised chairman R Madhavan over his silence on the ongoing NEET protest. A viral poster outside his office featuring the 'Gayab' meme has fuelled debate, drawing reactions from social media users and actors.

Students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) have criticised chairman and actor R Madhavan over his silence on the ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The demonstrations, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are centred around allegations of a NEET examination paper leak, with protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Viral 'Gayab' Poster Targets R Madhavan

The controversy gained momentum after an image from the FTII campus went viral on social media. The photo showed the door of R Madhavan's office with a poster featuring the popular 'Gayab' (missing) meme. The poster also carried the words "NEET for sale", seemingly questioning the actor's silence on the issue.

The image quickly spread online, with many users urging Madhavan to speak out, especially given his role as chairman of one of India's premier film institutes. Several social media users also referenced his performances in socially conscious films such as Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Kesari Chapter 2, saying they expected him to publicly address the issue.

Celebrities React to Viral Post

The viral image also drew reactions from members of the film industry. Actor Abhay Verma, who will next be seen in King, liked the Instagram post, while actor Soham Majumdar commented, "As expected."

Meanwhile, several actors, including Imran Khan, Zeenat Aman, Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol and Omi Vaidya, reportedly expressed support for Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP-led protest. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Amol Parashar and Poonam Pandey also joined protesters in Delhi.

As the demonstrations continue, the viral FTII poster has intensified online debate, with many calling for public figures in influential positions to respond to issues that have sparked widespread public discussion.