Here's everything you need to know about celebrity nanny Lalita D'Silva, who has cared for Ram Charan's daughter and also Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons. Keep scrolling to know more about her.

Ram Charan's daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, have something in common. Not just that they are all star kids, but they have been cared for by the same celebrity nanny, Lalita D'Silva. Yes, you read that right. Lalita has been a celebrity nanny for the longest time, and she has connections even with the Ambanis, as her viral pictures are proof of that. Let's get to know more about her.

Meet Klin Kaara Konidela and Taimur-Jeh’s nanny Lalita D'Silva

Lalita is a noted Mumbai-based paediatric nurse and a caregiver who became super popular for looking after the children of some of India's most high-profile business and celebrity families. She reportedly began her career as a nurse at a private hospital in Mumbai before she started her career in private childcare. In all these years, she has gained massive recognition and confidence from more than three decades of caregiving experience.

Who All Lalita Has Cared For?

She has also cared for Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. Her journey in private childcare began in 1996 when she was hired by the Ambani family to look after Anant. She reportedly took care of him for nearly 11 to 12 years and continues to share a close bond with the family.

Last year, she shared a throwback picture with Anant on his birthday. She wrote, "Wishing my Anant a very, very happy birthday. God bless him. My Anant is all grown up now. The way he loves animals, I truly admire him. Love you, Anant, for your hard work towards animal welfare."

Later, she went onto care for Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Sharing a post with Taimur she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most handsome, intelligent, and kind-hearted boy I know! Wishing you a day as bright as your smile and a year filled with joy, success, and all your dreams. God bless you, Tim!”

D'Silva is also the nanny to Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. Speaking about the family in an interview with Pinkvilla, Lalita said, "Everything about the family is very good. If I have to rest, Upasana madam takes care of the child. Since I am here and they are in London, Ram Charan sir and Upasana ma'am are taking care of their child. They are hands-on parents."