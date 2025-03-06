'Stranger Things' Star Matthew Modine joins cast of exciting 'Godzilla x Kong' movie

Matthew Modine, known for his role in "Stranger Things," joins the cast of the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong" movie. He will play a general in the film, slated to shoot in Australia.

The Monsterverse just got a whole lot bigger! Matthew Modine, fresh from his success in Netflix's 'Stranger Things,' has joined the cast of Legendary's latest installment in the 'Godzilla-King Kong' franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Modine, who has had a resurgence in his career thanks to his role as Dr. Brenner in 'Stranger Things', has closed a deal to join the cast of the highly anticipated movie.

He will play a general in the film, which is set to start shooting in Australia in April.

The movie, directed by Grant Sputore, will feature a star-studded cast, including newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, and Delroy Lindo.

Dan Stevens will reprise his role as Trapper, the laid-back monster veterinarian and dentist.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Legendary has revealed that the story will feature "several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Modine's addition to the cast is just the latest in a string of high-profile projects for the actor.

He can currently be seen opposite Robert De Niro in the Netflix series 'Zero Day' and has several upcoming projects in the works, including 'The Better Sister' with Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel and 'The Protector' with Milla Jovovich.

