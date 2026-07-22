MEA Secretary Sibi George highlighted discussions on Tamil films and tourism during President Droupadi Murmu's historic visit to North Macedonia. The President also invited the country to participate in the upcoming WAVES summit in India.

Underlining the potential of cinema to promote tourism and strengthen cultural ties, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sibi George, reflected on discussions about Tamil films during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to North Macedonia. Addressing a special press briefing during the President's visit, George said, "There was a Tamil movie which was taken up for the discussions. So that's what I also touched upon, the tourism part," George said.

He said President Murmu also invited North Macedonia to participate in the upcoming World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), building on the success of the inaugural edition held last year. "President Droupadi Murmu invited North Macedonia to participate in the WAVES, which is planned in India. Last year, the WAVES was a great success, and we look forward to participation from North Macedonia in that," George said. The inaugural edition of WAVES was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from May 1 to 4, 2025.

Historic Visit Strengthens Ties

Earlier, Sibi George underlined that the visit marks a historic milestone in India-North Macedonia relations, as this is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995. "The visit reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening partnership with North Macedonia, as well as reflects India's broader engagement with Europe," he said.

Also present at the Special Press Briefing were Rajesh Parihar, Joint Secretary (XP); Manisha Verma, Press Secretary to the President, Ministry of External Affairs; Secretary (West) Sibi George; Arun Kumar Sahu, Ambassador of India to Bulgaria and North Macedonia; and Alpana Dubey, Joint Secretary Europe (MEA).

Ambassador George's remarks at the special press briefing underlined how the two countries reaffirmed the shared commitment to building a forward-looking and mutually beneficial partnership that contributes to the prosperity of the people of India and North Macedonia and also of the India-Europe partnership. (ANI)