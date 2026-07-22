TV and Bollywood actress Eva Grover has opened up about her troubled marriage with Aamir Khan's stepbrother, Hyder Ali Khan, and how her ex-husband is struggling to make ends meet. Keep scrolling to know more.

Bollywood and TV actress Eva Grover has made a name for herself in the glam industry by doing notable roles. The actress, who was seen in Ready, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, and a few more noted serials and movies, has now opened up about her troubled marriage to Aamir Khan's step-brother Hyder Ali Khan, who is now her ex-husband, and how she endured years of abuse in her marriage before walking away.

Eva On Her Abusive Marriage

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Eva revealed how she eloped and married Hyder after 18 days of dating, because he had proposed to her in 2000. Later on the third day of their marriage, he assaulted her, reportedly leaving her with bruises during an intimate moment. She also went on to reveal that she was not told that Hyder was living with schizophrenia. Eva also told how his alcohol abuse made things even worse, with her dealing with ‘a lot of violence’ in her marriage.

When Aamir Intervened About Her Decision To Get Married

"I had heard that Aamir sir had said I had not taken the right decision. That message had reached me before my marriage through other sources, but I didn’t pay attention. Aamir Khan sir didn’t want to have any relationship with this family. When Tahir Abbu was in his last phase, he took him to Pune and kept him there. Even my former mother-in-law, whom Tahir Hussain loved, was not allowed to meet him."

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On Hyder's Living Situation

Talking about how Hyder is now living in difficult circumstances, she said, "Today, Hyder is not in a good condition. He has no house and struggles even for food. Sometimes someone lets him stay in a chawl, sometimes a friend helps him. I feel sad. Whatever happened, happened, but from a humanitarian point of view, he was once my husband. He is surrounded by people who keep giving him alcohol. There is no one to look after him. I only pray that whenever his time comes, he finds peace. He has suffered a lot."