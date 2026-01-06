- Home
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is reportedly dating foreign beauty Karina Kubiliute. The couple was spotted vacationing in Goa, sparking viral photos and social media buzz over their 17-year age gap.
Kartik Aaryan’s New Romance
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is reportedly dating a foreign beauty, Karina Kubiliute. The couple was recently spotted vacationing in Goa, and a photo of them together quickly went viral. Fans are curious about Karina, who seems to have caught the actor’s attention amid his busy Bollywood schedule.
Who is Karina Kubiliute?
Reports say Karina is an 18-year-old student and cheerleader at Carlisle College in Britain. She has been linked with Kartik after their Goa vacation pictures surfaced. Social media buzzed with curiosity, especially because of the actor’s history of dating high-profile actresses and the significant 17-year age gap between the couple.
Instagram Drama
Interestingly, Kartik was following Karina on Instagram but unfollowed her as soon as dating rumors spread. Neither of them has publicly commented on the news yet, leaving fans speculating. Social media exploded with discussions about the age gap and the mystery around their rumored relationship, keeping Kartik trending online.
Kartik’s Past Relationships
Kartik Aaryan has previously been linked with several Bollywood actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan, Sreeleela, and Janhvi Kapoor. His dating life always generates headlines, and fans closely follow any news of his rumored romances, comparing them with his previous relationships and social media activity.
Career Update
Kartik’s recent film underperformed at the box office, earning only ₹32.30 crore in India. Despite this, his personal life continues to make headlines, keeping him in the public eye. Fans eagerly await confirmation of his new relationship, showing that his love life often overshadows his cinematic projects.
