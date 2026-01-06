Kartik Aaryan’s Goa vacation photos have sparked online buzz, with Reddit users speculating about a mystery woman spotted at the same beach. With no confirmation from the actor, the chatter remains unverified online

Actor Kartik Aaryan is once again making headlines after his recent Goa vacation photos sparked fresh speculation on social media. Images shared by the actor from his beach getaway quickly found their way to Reddit, where users began debating whether he was holidaying alone or in the company of a “mystery woman.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The chatter started after Kartik posted a relaxed photograph of himself enjoying the seaside. Soon after, Reddit users noticed that a woman named Karina Kubiliute, believed to be of Greek origin, had also shared pictures from what appeared to be the same beach location. Online users began circulating comparison screenshots, pointing out striking similarities between the two sets of images. According to these users, the beach loungers, the angle of the shoreline, and even the placement of towels in the background looked nearly identical.

As the discussion gained traction, speculation intensified, with some commenters claiming that Kartik had been following the woman on social media before the posts started attracting attention. However, these claims remain unverified, and there is no independent confirmation of whether the two were vacationing together. Very little is publicly known about the woman, though Reddit users have suggested that she is currently studying in the UK. Neither Kartik Aaryan nor the woman has responded to the online rumours, leaving the matter firmly in the realm of internet conjecture.

Personal Life

Meanwhile, away from the social media buzz surrounding his personal life, Kartik recently opened up about emotional growth and past relationships in an interview with Filmfare. Reflecting on his relationship with actor Ananya Panday, he explained that time and experience had helped both of them mature as individuals. He shared that they now understand each other better, having gone through various highs and lows in life, and acknowledged that both have evolved significantly over the years.

Kartik also expressed the view that not all breakups are rooted in bitterness. He indicated that his relationship with Ananya had never been driven by negativity, describing it instead as one marked by affection and mutual respect regardless of circumstances. He mentioned that he has always had a soft corner for her and believes that sentiment is reciprocated.

Speaking further about personal growth, the actor noted that while there was a certain childishness in their behaviour earlier, maturity naturally comes with time. He added that while that playful side still exists, it is now more controlled, which he feels is a healthy change.

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, however, received a lukewarm response at the box office.